BBC 'has pretty much run out of money' says Richard Osman

In a recent episode of his podcast, TV host Richard Osman voiced concerns about the financial future of the BBC.

The Pointless host has suggested that the broadcaster’s monetary constraints might lead to a reduction in the production of certain shows.

The revelation follows the BBC’s decision to pause the production of popular programmes like Top Gear and A Question Of Sport.

He said on his The Rest Is Entertainment podcast: “The BBC has an awful lot less money than it used to, so some stuff has to go. The BBC has pretty much run out of money.

“All those mid-level programmes are sort of done. It’s too expensive to launch new things with the money they’ve got so we’re going to have the same shows for a very long time.”

He further highlighted the shift in the broadcaster’s strategy, adding: “More topical will be dropping by the wayside. Everything has to sing for its supper now.

“Everything now has to pay its way in three different ways. It has to pay its way in ratings, then it has to pay its way in repeatability and it has to pay its way in international sales.”

The BBC recently announced it was pausing production of A Question Of Sport after 50 years.

Confirming the financial challenges, a BBC spokesperson stated: “Due to inflation and funding challenges, difficult decisions have to be made, therefore Question of Sport is currently not in production at the moment.”

The broadcaster’s focus is now shifting towards content that draws viewers to the BBC iPlayer, with an emphasis on providing “value for money” for licence fee payers. Despite these changes, a source from the BBC assured that this isn’t the end for A Question Of Sport, a programme that began airing in 1970.

The suspension of A Question Of Sport follows the 2020 departure of long-time host Sue Barker and team captains Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell. Their replacements, Paddy McGuinness, Sam Quek, and Ugo Monye, hosted only two seasons.

Additionally, Top Gear was recently put on hold “for the foreseeable future”. This decision came after the production was interrupted due to an injury sustained by former England cricket captain Flintoff at the Top Gear test track in December 2022.

