Fans 'work out' who Rat is on The Masked Singer

Viewers have been speculating about the identity of Rat in this year’s edition of The Masked Singer UK.

The captivating show, known for its iconic chant ‘take it off!’, is back with an exciting new roster of costumed celebrities.

In this series, celebrities compete against each other in impressive musical performances, while their identities remain concealed behind extravagant masks and costumes.

Joel Dommett returns as the charismatic host, joined by the keen-eyed panel of Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, and Mo Gilligan, who resume their roles as detectives, embarking on the thrilling guessing game once more.

One of this year’s contestants is Rat and there’s been lots of speculation over who is behind the mask.

In the first episode, Rat teased a cryptic clue: “There is no regret when I say what I say because all I’ve achieved, I’ve given away.”

Rat

We also saw a RAT10 F4 number plate and a note labelled ‘Laundrette service wash’.

Following Rat’s performance of Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom by Vengaboys, some viewers thought they had worked out who is in the costume.

“Rat is Denise welch and I won’t be told otherwise” one declared on Twitter.

Another agreed: “rat is 100% denise welch!” while a third posted: “Rat sounds like Denise Welch to me but clues dont add up”

However Rat won their sing-off in the episode meaning they remain unmasked for now.

The Masked Singer, a unique and whimsical singing competition, features 12 prominent celebrities competing incognito in elaborate outfits, keeping their real identities a secret. As each contestant showcases their talent, the star-studded panel of detectives endeavours to interpret the hints and uncover the mystery behind television’s best-kept secret.

Joining the 2024 line-up are Bubble Tea, Weather, Cricket, Chicken Caesar, Piranha, Owl, Maypole, Eiffel Tower, Air Fryer, Dippy Egg, and Bigfoot, all vying to be inducted into the exclusive Masked Singer winners’ circle alongside past victors Queen Bee (Nicola Roberts), Sausage (Joss Stone), Panda (Natalie Imbruglia), and Rhino (Charlie Simpson).

Catch the fifth season of The Masked Singer UK on Saturday nights on ITV1 and ITVX.