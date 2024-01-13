Fans work out who is Bigfoot on The Masked Singer

Viewers are sure they know the identity of Big foot in The Masked Singer UK’s current series.

This year’s The Masked Singer UK, famous for its ‘take it off!’ chant, features a fresh roster of celebrities concealed in elaborate costumes.

In this series, celebrities compete in a musical showdown, with their identities hidden under impressive masks and outfits.

Joel Dommett hosts the show, with celebrity detectives Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, and Mo Gilligan returning to guess the identities of the participants.

One of this year’s cast of mystery singers is Bigfoot – and fans think they’ve figured out who is behind the mask.

“Guessing Alex Brooker for Bigfoot. Sounds like him, broken leg a nod to The Last Leg, which he hosts with Adam Hills and he mentioned “hills”,” posted a fan to X (Twitter).

Big Foot

Another agreed: “The only one I’ve been confident about alex brooker is Bigfoot ”

Added a third: “Absolutely Alex Brooker as Bigfoot”

In the first episode, Big Foot performed You’re Welcome from Moana.

They teased the panel with a cryptic clue: “You may think my talent is quite preposterous, but my strength was once linked to a sporting rhinoceros.

Fans have suggested the clue could be linked to Alex signing to Leeds Rhinos rugby team.

While Bigfoot’s identity is still officially a mystery, viewers eagerly await to see if their guesses are correct.

The Masked Singer is a unique singing competition where 12 renowned celebrities perform incognito in elaborate outfits, keeping their true identities a secret. The celebrity panel must decipher clues to uncover one of television’s best-kept secrets.

The 2024 lineup includes Bubble Tea, Weather, Rat, Cricket, Chicken Caesar, Piranha, Owl, Maypole, Eiffel Tower, Air Fryer and Dippy Egg.

These celebrities aspire to join past Masked Singer winners like Queen Bee (Nicola Roberts), Sausage (Joss Stone), Panda (Natalie Imbruglia), and Rhino (Charlie Simpson).

Catch the fifth season of The Masked Singer UK on Saturday nights on ITV1 and ITVX.