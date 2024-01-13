Dippy Egg on The Masked Singer is iconic comedian, say fans

Fans think they’ve covered who Dippy Egg is on this year’s Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer UK is back for 2024 with a fresh line-up of disguised celebrities.

This series features celebrities battling it out with exceptional musical performances, while their identities remain a mystery, concealed by extravagant masks and costumes.

Joel Dommett returns to helm the show, with the familiar panel of ace detectives – Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, and Mo Gilligan – resuming their roles in the guessing game.

One of this year’s contestants is Dippy Egg, and viewers think its Inside No 9’s Reece Shearsmith under the mask.

Dippy Egg

In a post on Reddit one dedicated user explained why they’re convinced the actor and comedian is under the mask.

But not everyone is convinced with other popular guesses including Ade Edmondson and Matt Baker.

In the first episode, Dippy Egg performed Daydream Believer by The Monkees.

They teased the panel with a cryptic clue: “I have just performed therefore I am frazzled but it’s not the first time that I have done dazzled”

Meanwhile they were seen in their VT singing into an unplugged microphone on a farm with toy animals.

The Masked Singer, known for its bizarre and entertaining format, sees 12 well-known celebrities compete incognito in elaborate costumes, keeping their true identities a closely guarded secret. As each celebrity takes the stage, the star-studded panel of detectives scrutinises every clue to uncover TV’s most enigmatic secret.

Joining the 2024 series are more masked singers including Bubble Tea, Weather, Rat, Cricket, Chicken Caesar, Piranha, Owl, Marypole, Eiffel Tower, Air Fryer and Bigfoot.

They aim to join the ranks of the exclusive Masked Singer winners circle, which boasts names like Queen Bee (Nicola Roberts), Sausage (Joss Stone), Panda (Natalie Imbruglia), and Rhino (Charlie Simpson).

Catch the fifth season of The Masked Singer UK continuing on Saturday nights on ITV1 and ITVX.