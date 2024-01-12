Holly Willoughby is rumoured to be teaming up with Bear Grylls for a new jungle-based TV show.

Holly Willoughby, who will return to TV to present Dancing On Ice this weekend, is reportedly in talks to host a new jungle-themed Netflix series featuring famed explorer Bear Grylls.

This opportunity marks her potential return to a significant TV role since her sudden departure from ITV’s This Morning in October.

Sources reveal that the proposed show, developed in collaboration with a production company for Netflix, aims to cast Holly as the host.

The concept involves celebrities being challenged in a jungle setting, with Bear playing a central role. Participants who fail the challenges face the daunting prospect of evading Bear himself.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “It’s a really exciting concept and Bear is totally on board. Now they have Holly in their sights to host it.

“She is very glamorous and an accomplished host.”

Holly is no stranger to the jungle She previously replaced Ant McPartlin on “I’m A Celeb” in 2018, earning positive reception from viewers in the series won by Harry Redknapp.

For now, Holly is set to appear on Dancing On Ice alongside new host Stephen Mulhern, starting Sunday.

Meanwhile, the show would be the latest for Bear on Netflix with his adventure series You vs. Wild currently streaming now.

