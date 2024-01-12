Laurence Fishburne joins Netflix's The Witcher as Regis in Season 4

Laurence Fishburne, celebrated for his roles in the Matrix Trilogy and John Wick Franchise, is set to join the cast of Netflix’s hit series The Witcher.

The acclaimed actor will be portraying Regis, a beloved character from Andrzej Sapkowski’s Witcher books and games, in the show’s fourth season.

Regis, introduced in the novel Baptism of Fire, is portrayed as a worldly barber-surgeon with a mysterious past. He will be seen joining Geralt of Rivia, played by Liam Hemsworth, on his adventures in the upcoming season.

Fishburne said: “I’m very excited to be joining the cast and look forward to exploring the wondrous world of The Witcher.”

The addition of Fishburne to the cast, which includes Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey, enhances the already dynamic ensemble of the globally acclaimed show. The Witcher, known for its captivating storytelling and rich fantasy world, has received numerous accolades and enjoys a strong fan following.

The upcoming season, set to resume production this Spring, promises to delve deeper into the Continent’s lore. Following the dramatic events of season three, the narrative will explore the journeys of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri as they navigate a Continent torn by war and dark forces.

Their paths, filled with challenges and trials, will test their abilities to survive and find each other amidst chaos.

Past seasons of The Witcher are streaming on Netflix now.

More on: Netflix Headlines