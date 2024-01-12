Sky's Funny Woman reveals host of guest stars for series 2

Casting has been revealed for series two of Sky’s original comedy-drama Funny Woman.

Filming is underway in Liverpool and across the Northwest of England, with the series set to premiere later this year on Sky Max and the streaming service NOW.

The second series of Funny Woman will see Gemma Arterton reprise her role as the charismatic comedian Sophie Straw. Joining her are a host of stars including Steve Zissis, Marcus Rutherford, Tim Key, Gemma Whelan and Roisin Conaty.

Returning faces from the first series include Arsher Ali as Dennis Mohindra, David Threlfall as George Parker, Rosie Cavaliero as Aunt Marie Parker, and Alexa Davies as Marjorie Harrison. They are joined by Matthew Beard, Leo Bill, Clare-Hope Ashitey, and Alistair Petrie, continuing their roles from the previous season.

The new season finds the protagonist, Sophie, at the pinnacle of her career as a beloved TV comedy star. However, her life is not without complications, including a failed new sitcom and a shocking family revelation.

In a dramatic twist, Sophie lands a role in a film opposite a French movie heart-throb, leading to an opportunity in Hollywood. Yet, her heart remains in London, where she is determined to reunite her friends and create a show that mirrors her real life, defies cultural norms, and celebrates ‘Funny Women’.

Writer, Executive Producer, Morwenna Banks said: “It’s a thrill to dive back into the world of 1960’s London – with the extraordinary cast and crew of Funny Woman series 2. Thanks to the genius of Gemma Arterton as Nick Hornby’s heroine Sophie Straw – a whole host of new guest stars have joined us. We welcome stellar performances from Steve Zissis, Marcus Rutherford, Tim Key, Gemma Whelan, Roisin Conaty and many more …Tune in Turn On and don’t Drop Ou.”

Ahead of the new series’ launch, viewers can catch up on the first series of Funny Woman on Sky Max and NOW.

