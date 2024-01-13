Maypole on Masked Singer UK 'revealed' by fans

Viewers are sure they know who Maypole is on this year’s series of The Masked Singer UK.

The show that has the nation chanting ‘take it off!’ returns this year with a brand new line up of costumed celebrities.

The series sees celebrities go head to head to put on a standout music performance as their identities are kept hidden under spectacular masks and costumes.

Hosted by ringmaster Joel Dommett, celebrity super sleuths return as Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan are back in the detective chairs as the guessing game begins all over again.

One of the contestants on this show is Maypole who has impressed with their pitch-perfect vocals.

In the first episode, Maypole performed Never Gonna Not Dance Again by Pink and fans think they already know who is under the mask.

Maypole

“I’m already convinced Maypole is Melody Thornton”, one posted to social media.

Another agreed: “So after listening to Maypole again I am pretty sure it’s Melody Thornton. ”

A third declared confidently: “maypole 100% Melody Thornton”

Others pointed out that Pussycat Doll singer Melody’s birth in 1984 lined up with a clue Maypole gave in the opening episode.

Maypole told the judges: “The audience are watching so I’ll give it the sell, it’s something I learnt since the year of Orwell.”

Other clues offered up by Maypole so far have included the direction south west and a silver medal.

But for now their identity officially remains a secret – tune in to see if fans got it right!

The Masked Singer is the surreal singing show where 12 big celebrities compete undercover in elaborate costumes, keeping their true identities under wraps. As each celebrity performs our superstar panel of detectives are left to decipher the clues and unlock TV’s best kept secret.

More masked singers on the show in 2024 are Bubble Tea, Weather, Rat, Cricket, Chicken Caesar, Piranha, Owl, Eiffel Tower, Air Fryer, Dippy Egg and Bigfoot.

They are hoping to join the hall of fame of exclusive Masked Singer winners that includes Queen Bee (Nicola Roberts), Sausage (Joss Stone), Panda (Natalie Imbruglia) and Rhino (Charlie Simpson).

The Masked Singer UK’s fifth season continues Saturday nights on ITV1 and ITVX.