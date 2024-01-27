Who is Owl on The Masked Singer? Their identity has been officially revealed in this week’s episode.

The Masked Singer UK fifth series is airing Saturday evenings on ITV1.

The singing competition sees celebs go head to head to put on the best musical performance all while hiding their identity.

One of the masked acts on 2024’s competition is Owl who tonight became the fifth celebrity to be unmasked.

Who is Owl on The Masked Singer?

After their latest performance, Owl took off their mask to reveal TV presenter Lorraine Kelly, as correctly guessed by viewers.

Owl & Joel Dommett

Talking about her time on The Masked Singer, Lorraine said: “I’ve loved being Owl, I’ve loved every single second, the show is so joyful.”

She said of signing up for the show: “I just wanted to have a bit of fun to kick off the year and to be a bit silly. I’ve never had a chance to sing in front of an audience before, and I thought if I was behind a mask it wouldn’t be as scary.”

And Lorraine shared: “I was astounded that the panel didn’t get me right away because I thought they would hear my Scottish accent. I worked really quite hard to try and not be too Scottish, but I thought they would get me right away, and I thought it was hilarious who they were saying. It was really funny. I was really pleased that they didn’t get me.”

Clues to Owl’s identity

“I’ve been known to have been a source of hilarity, but thankfully my hero was the star of that parody”

Football and ribbons

Double Trouble, a popular night owl with lots of mates

Owl’s performances on The Masked Singer

In Episode One, Owl performed Padam Padam by Kylie Minogue

In Episode Three, Owl performed Don’t Stop Moving by S Club 7

In Episode Five, Owl performed Happy Talk

The Masked Singer UK season 5 continues Saturdays on ITV1. Next week will see a double elimination as two contestants head home

Other masked singers competing in the competition are Cricket, Weather, Eiffel Tower, Piranha, Marypole, Bubble Tea, Chicken Ceasar, Bigfoot, Air Fryer, Owl, Rat and Dippy Egg.

You can watch and catch up via the ITVX here.