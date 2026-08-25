Great British Bake Off Reveals New Trailer With Nigella Lawson

A big change is coming to the Bake Off tent this year, and we have now got our first look at what Channel 4 has been holding back.

The new series of The Great British Bake Off returns this September, with a fresh face at the judging table after Prue Leith’s exit.

Nigella Lawson is joining the show as the new judge, stepping into one of the most watched jobs on British TV.

Dame Prue Leith said: “I’m thrilled that Nigella is to experience brilliant Bake Off.”

She also backed the choice in full Bake Off style, saying Nigella is “sassy, fun” and “she knows her onions.”

Nigella kept it honest about the size of the job, with Prue Leith and Mary Berry both tied so closely to the show’s past.

Nigella Lawson said: “I’m uncharacteristically rather lost for words right now!”

She added: “I’m also bubbling with excitement.”

She called The Great British Bake Off “more than a television programme” and said it is “a National Treasure.”

We will still have to wait to see how she works with the bakers under real tent pressure, but the trailer makes it clear Channel 4 wants this to feel like a new chapter.

The Great British Bake Off is produced by Love Productions for Channel 4 and returns this September.