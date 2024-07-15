Go Behind the Scenes of Stranger Things’ Final Season

Take it all in, Stranger Things fans! We’ve got a sneak peek behind the scenes of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.

As filming reaches the halfway mark, the show welcome Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux to the cast.

Stranger Things is a thrilling drama set in the seemingly normal Midwestern town of Hawkins, Indiana.

It’s a love letter to the ‘80s classic genre films that captivated a generation.

After a boy vanishes into thin air, his close-knit group of friends and family search for answers. They are pulled into a high-stakes and deadly series of events.

Beneath the surface of their ordinary town lurks an extraordinary supernatural mystery.

There are top-secret government experiments and a dangerous gateway that connects our world to a powerful yet sinister realm.

Friendships will be tested and lives will be altered as what they discover will change Hawkins and possibly the world forever.

Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things debuted in July 2016.

It quickly became one of Netflix’s most popular television series ever, with its fourth season alone amassing over 140.7 million views globally.

Season 5 was announced as the final season of Stranger Things.

However, there are additional projects in the works, including Stranger Things: The First Shadow live on stage in London’s West End and an untitled animated spinoff series.