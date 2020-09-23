Celebrity Karaoke Club: First look at the new ITV2 series

Celebrity Karaoke Club arrives this week on ITV2 and here's a first look at the opening episode.

The celebrity singing show will see a line up of celebrities going head to head in a unique karaoke competition, taking part in both solo performances and group battles

But there is no judging panel on this show.

Instead, the celebs will have to impress their fellow competitors in order to remain in the competition as each celebrity karaoke singer is also a karaoke judge.

At the end of each episode one celeb will be sent home, with new celebrities joining the competition.

Those appearing in the opening episode are TV favourite Scarlett Moffatt, TV and radio presenter Melvin Odoom, reality star Jessica Wright, Ibiza Weekender’s David Potts, comedian and impressionist Luke Kempner, international drag queen and entertainer Courtney Act and singer-songwriter Tallia Storm.

You can get a first look at their performances in the gallery above.

Meanwhile, other celebs appearing throughout the series include Loose Women panellist Judi Love, TV host Joel Dommett, TV and radio presenter Roman Kemp, singer and actress Diana Vickers, Drag Race’s Baga Chipz and Love Island's Samira Mighty.

Celebrity Karaoke Club will start at 10PM on Wednesday, September 23 on ITV2.

Episodes will air weekly for six weeks.

You'll be able to watch both on TV on ITV2 and online and catch up via the ITV Hub.