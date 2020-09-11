Here's a first look at this week's Britain's Got Talent semi-final and contestants.

Tonight sees the semi-finals continue with the next of eight contestants appearing for a spot in the final.

They will be performing for a socially distant panel - Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, Ashley Banjo and David Walliams.

There will also be a unique virtual audience who will appear in the studio via special screens.

The 8 contestants will be performing for two places in the final - one chosen by the judges and the other by fans at home who will be able to vote once the show airs.

But who is performing tonight? The contestants on the second (September 12) line up are dancing duo from London Aaron and Jasmine, comedian from Liverpool Allan Finnegan and school choir Class Dynamix.

They'll be joined by Amanda and Miracle, a magic dog act from Inverness-shire, Scotland and Souparnika Nair, a singer from Bury St Edmunds.

Completing the line up for the second semi-final are magician from London Damien O'Brien, dance act The Coven and Amanda's golden buzzer act, Honey & Sammy, a mother and daughter duo Honey, 14, and Sammy, 43.

Who will go through to the next round and join comedian Steve Royal in the final?

The Britain's Got Talent 2020 semi-finals continue at 8PM on Saturday, September 12 on ITV.

They will then continue weekly leading to a grand live final in October.

Also on this weekend's show, alongside the contestants' performances, McFly will be performing.