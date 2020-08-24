Des: First look at David Tennant, Daniel Mays and Jason Watkins in ITV drama

Nilsen’s first meeting with Brian Masters (Jason Watkins) who will meet Nilsen over many years to create the biography ‘Killing for Company’ which the drama is based on. Copyright: ITV

Daniel Mays as Detective Peter Jay meeting the press to appeal to the public to come to the police if they have any information on Nilsen. Copyright: ITV

A recreation of the infamous shots of Nilsen being lead out of Hornsey Police Station after admitting murder Copyright: ITV

Here's a set of first look images at ITV's Des, coming to the channel in September.

Des is a three part true crime drama following the arrest and trailer of serial killer Dennis Nilsen.

David Tennant starts as Nilsen, Daniel Mays as Detective Peter Jay and Jason Watkins as Brian Masters.

A synopsis of the series shares:

Referred to as the ‘kindly killer’, Nilsen was a civil servant who spent five years murdering boys and young men he met on the streets of London from 1978 to 1983. When he was finally caught on 9 February 1983, Nilsen had murdered as many as fifteen men over a period of five years, making him Britain’s most prolific serial killer of the time. After his arrest, Nilsen was astonishing in his honesty: initially admitting outright to all fifteen murders in the police car outside his flat. But infuriatingly for the investigating detectives, he couldn’t remember his victims’ names. With no apparent motive, inconclusive forensic evidence and most of Nilsen’s victims living off-grid, the police started the biggest manhunt investigation in UK history. This time not for the murderer, but for the murdered.

The drama plays out through three isolated men - a detective, a biographer, and Nilsen himself.

While Detective Peter Jay and the police investigation’s attempt to get justice for as many victims as possible provides the narrative and emotional spine, the relationship between Nilsen and his biographer Brian Masters allows us to delve into the mind of one of the most emotionally elusive serial killers the world has ever seen. Can we ever really understand the mind of a serial killer? And, if we try, what price do we pay?

Des will air on ITV in September.

You can watch a trailer below.