See Saturday's The Voice Kids 2020 semi-final performances

Here are all the pictures from tonight's The Voice Kids 2020 semi-final show.

The Voice Kids reaches the semi-final tonight, Saturday August 22 at 7:25PM on ITV.

Each coach starts the evening with three acts and by the end of the night they’ll have selected one finalist each. Those four finalists will be performing in the live final where the public will ultimately choose the winner.

The prize is now within touching distance…a £30,000 bursary towards their musical education as well as a family holiday to Orlando courtesy of Universal Studios and Norwegian Air.

Pixie Lott's semi-finalists are Joshua, Justine and Rae - which will she decide to take into the live shows?

New kid on the block Paloma has Dara, Hayley and Isla in the semi-final - which of the trio will make impress the new coach?

Reigning winning coach Danny Jones' final three are Blair, George and Gracie - who will Danny pick for the live-final?

Finally, will.i.am's semi-finalists are Team Will are Amos, Savannah and Victoria - which of the three-piece will Will choose for the final?

The three contestants in each team will perform for the coaches and a studio audience before their mentor makes the difficult decision between them.

Watch all the performances and see the semi-final results tonight, Saturday August 22, at 7:25PM on ITV.

The Voice Kids 2020 final airs next weekend on ITV as the winner is chosen.

The power will be out of the coaches' hands and it'll ultimately be down to a virtual audience to decide who is crowned the champion after the four finalists have performed.