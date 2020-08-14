Here are all the pictures from Saturday's second round of The Voice Kids 2020 battle rounds.

The Voice Kids UK airs Saturday nights on ITV and this weekend the battles continue.

Making up the 2020 coaches are Will.i.am, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones who all return together with new coach Paloma Faith.

Helmed by Emma Willis, the show is open to talented young soloists and duos between the ages of seven and 14.

This week sees the second round of the battles as the coaches must make some serious decisions on who will grab the last six spaces in the semi final.

In each battle, three acts per team will step forward to perform the same song together in the hope of continuing in the competition.

All the coaches will offer up their opinions but it'll be down to that group's coach alone to decide the winner who will make it through to the semi-finals.

In this evening's episode, Will and Pixie will decide their last semi-finalists and Danny and Paloma each make their final two selections.

On Team Will the groups are Fraya, Lily & Savannah and Ruby, Misha & Victoria while on Team Danny Asher, Connie & Blair do battle.

Team Pixie's final battles are Justine, Jai-Jae & Jemima and Joshua, Maylah & Ned while Team Paloma will see Rachel, Heidi & Dara compete for a place in the semi-final.

Those who make next week's semi-final will sing once more to impress their coaches for one last time as each selects just one act per team to make it to the grand final.

The final four will perform in the final where the prize is a £30,000 bursary towards their musical education as well as a family holiday for the winner.

The Voice Kids airs at 7:25PM on Saturday, August 15 on ITV.