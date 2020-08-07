Here are all the pictures from this weekend's first round of The Voice Kids 2020 battle rounds.

The Voice Kids UK airs Saturday nights on ITV and this evening its onto the battles.

Fresh from his stint on The Voice UK, global music star will.i.am returns to his big red chair alongside pop princess Pixie Lott, McFly frontman Danny Jones and new coach for 2020, Paloma Faith.

Helmed once more by Emma Willis, the competition is open to talented young soloists and duos between the ages of seven and 14.

A total of 36 acts made it through to the blind auditions on the four teams and this week the Battles begin.

From Saturday, each coach will begin to select their semi-finalists. will, Paloma, Pixie and Danny will begin the process of taking their teams of nine down to just three as they work with the kids to get them delivering their best ever performances.

In each battle, three acts per team will step forward to perform the same song together in the hope of continuing in the competition.

All the coaches will offer up their view but it'll be down to that group's coach alone to decide which one of the three makes it through to the semi-finals. Unlike the main show, there are no steals so acts will need to do their best to win over their mentor.

In this evening's episode, Danny and Paloma will decide their first two semi-finalists and Pixie and will each make their first selection.

Browse a gallery from the first set of battle round performances above!

Those who make it through go on to stand the chance of winning the top prize of a £30,000 bursary towards their musical education as well as a family holiday to Orlando.

The Voice Kids airs at 7:25PM on Saturday, August 8 on ITV.