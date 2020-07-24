The Voice Kids 2020: First look at week three's blind auditions

Here's a first look at the latest episode of The Voice Kids which returns to screen this evening.

This weekend sees the latest set of blind auditions for the season 4.

It's the fourth series of the show with four spinning red chairs ready to be turned.

Original Voice Kids stars Will.i.am, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones return alongside new coach Paloma Faith.

They need to choose 9 contestants for their teams in the blind audition stages as they search for the next generation of talented singers.

Both solo singers and double acts, aged 7-14, are eligible to belt their hearts out in a bid to get the coaches turning.

After each performance, regardless of whether they’ve secured a spot with Danny, Will, Paloma and Pixie, all the coaches will turn to share with the acts advice and feedback.

Contestants singing on The Voice Kids in the latest episode include Daria, Fraya, Isla, Ruby, Amos and Lola.

We also meet duo Josh & Ryan as well as Asher, Jemima, Justine and Heidi.

They're auditioning for a place in the next round by winning at least one coach to spin around.

Ultimately, the viewers will decide who will win and take home the top prize of a £30k music bursary plus a dream family trip to Universal studios, Orlando.

The Voice Kids airs on Saturday, July 25 at 7:25PM on ITV.