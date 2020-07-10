The Voice Kids coaches hit the red carpet... from the comfort of their homes

The Voice UK coaches have got glammed up for a red carpet photoshoot - from their homes.

Without a red carpet premiere this year to attend, The Voice Kids Coaches, will.i.am, Paloma Faith, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones, had the red carpet brought to them.

Celebrating the new series' launch - this Saturday on ITV at 7.25pm - the Coaches got all dressed up at home and broke away from their lockdown activities to strike a red carpet pose.

As well as walking the carpet, will.i.am is seen riding his bike in LA, Paloma Faith doing the gardening, Pixie Lott dancing and Danny Jones playing his guitar.

Alongside the coaches, Emma Willis returns to host the show which welcomes solo singers and double acts, aged seven to 14, who will take to the stage and sing in the hope of turning those chairs.

After each performance, regardless of whether they’ve won a place with will, Danny, Pixie or Paloma, all four Coaches will turn to give the singers words of advice and encouragement.

Those who make it through the blind auditions stand the chance of performing for the ultimate prize of a £30,000 bursary towards their musical education, as well as a VIP trip to Universal studios, Orlando.

The Voice Kids airs Saturday nights on ITV from July 11 at 7:25PM.

Picture credit: ITV