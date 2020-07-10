Here's a very first look at the new series of The Voice Kids 2020 which begins on Saturday.

This weekend sees the opening round of blind auditions for the new series.

It's the fourth season of the show and this year there are some changes, with four iconic red chairs now ready to be turned.

Original Voice Kids star coaches will.i.am, Danny Jones and Pixie Lott are all back and there’s a new kid on the block as the multi-platinum selling singer Paloma Faith the panel, having previously been a judge on the main series.

All four of the coaches needs to pick nine acts for their teams in the blind audition stages as they hunt for the next generation of superstar singers.

Both solo singers and double acts, aged seven to 14, are eligible to come and sing their hearts out in a bid to get a coveted chair turn.

Advertisements

After each performance, regardless of whether they’ve won a place with will, Danny, Pixie or Paloma, all four coaches will turn to give the singers words of advice and encouragement.

Contestants singing on The Voice Kids tonight include Mark, Jimmy, Ray-Tee, and Victoria

We also meet Connie, Dara, Lydia, George, Hayley and duo Nancy & Betsy.

They're competing for a spot in the battle rounds by getting at least one coach to turn around.

Ultimately, the viewers will decide who will win and pick up the prize of a £30,000 bursary towards their musical education as well as a family holiday to Orlando.

The Voice Kids UK begins on Saturday, July 11 at 7:25PM on ITV.