Celebrity MasterChef 2020 contestants: Meet the line up of celebrities

Felicity Montagu - Star of This Time with Alan Partridge and Bridget Jones's Diary

Judy Murray - Tennis coach and the mother of Andy and Jamie Murray

BBC One’s Celebrity MasterChef 2020 is on its way and here are all the celebrities on the line up.

Celebrity MasterChef invites a number of famous faces from the world of sport, show business, music and drama to chop, slice and sizzle their way to the trophy.

Seasoned judges, John Torode and Gregg Wallace return to have their taste buds challenged, whilst they whittle down the twenty celebrity contestants; comparing their culinary skills in their hunt to single out one champion.

As always, the celebrity contestants will be put through a plethora of culinary challenges. They’ll cook for critics and past winners in their quest to reach the ultimate challenge of cooking with top chef Bryn Williams, and finally serving up their own mouth-watering three-course menu.

After all of this, only one will be crowned Celebrity MasterChef Champion 2020.

Who's on Celebrity MasterChef 2020?

The full list of celebs on Celebrity MasterChef's 2020 cast includes singer Myles Stephenson, actor Shyko Amos, The Apprentice contestant Thomas Skinner, comedian and Loose Women panellist Judi Love and former footballer and manager turned pundit John Barnes.

Joining them are actor Phil Daniels, RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Baga Chipz, Gold medal winning Olympic hockey player Sam Quek, Kingdom Choir conductor Karen Gibson and presenter Dom Littlewood.

Further celebrity contestants are tennis coach and the mother of Andy and Jamie Murray, Judy Murray, TV presenter Gethin Jones, actress Felicity Montagu, actress and comedian Crissy Rock and presenter Jeff Brazier.

Completing the line up are TOWIE star Pete Wicks, singer Lady Leshurr, presenter Amar Latif, broadcaster Riyadh Khalaf and gold medal winning Olympic rower Sir Matthew Pinsent.

In the first four weeks, celebs will be split into groups of 5 who will take part in the heats each week.

Those that avoid elimination will go forward to the semi-final week in a bid to make it through to the grand final.

Celebrity MasterChef 2020 will begin on TV on BBC One on Wednesday July 1 at 9PM. Further episodes in the first week will air on Friday, July 3 at 7:30PM and 8:30PM.