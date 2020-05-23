Britain’s Got Talent 2020 is back tonight for round seven of the auditions.

Tonight sees the penultimate bumper episode of try outs on ITV from 8PM with more acts going before the judges.

Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Simon Cowell are once again back in their seats behind the judges' desk with Ant and Dec returning to watch on from the sidelines.

As always, acts will need three or more yeses to get through with the golden buzzers now all used up.

Those performing in tonight's BGT include Lioz Shem Tov who believes he's the only one in the world with his abilities - but can the mentalist read the minds of the Judges?!

We also meet Hasan Manawi and his unique straw talent and Christian Wedoy who performs one of the most dangerous tricks Britain's Got Talent has ever seen.

Other contestants this weekend include Mike Newall, Sandra-May Flowers, Dave and Dean and Jasper Cherry.

Who will get through? Find out this evening on ITV!

Britain's Got Talent 2020 is back Saturday night at 8PM on ITV with spin-off Britain's Got Talent: Unseen on ITV Hub straight after.

Expect the unexpected as the acts battle it out for the chance to scoop the massive £250,000 prize and perform to royalty at the prestigious Royal Variety Performance in London.

The live BGT 2020 semi-finals will take place later this year.

Who will follow in the footsteps of last year’s victor Colin Thackery and win over the public to be crowned BGT winner 2020?