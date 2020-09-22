Great British Bake Off contestants 2020: Meet the bakers on series 11

Here's a look at the contestants on the Great British Bake off 2020.

The Great British Bake Off's eleventh season will see a brand new set of bakers battle it out in 30 challenges over 10 weeks.

At the end of each episode, one will be named star baker while another unlucky one will be sent home.

This year sees a line up of 12 bakers taking part. They include 30-year-old Armoured Guard from Hampshire Dave Friday, 39-year-old Accountant from London Hermine, 31-year-old Digital Manager from Kent Laura Adlington and 61-year-old Retirement Living Team Leader from East Sussex Linda Rayfield.

Joining them are 27-year-old Diagnostic Radiographer from Durham Loriea Campbell-Clarey, 31-year-old Pantomime Producer from West Sussex Lottie Bedlow, 51-year-old Accountant from Greater Manchester Makbul Patel and 51-year-old Bronze Resin Sculptor from Cornwall Marc Elliott.

Completing the line up are 32-year-old Project Manager from Liverpool Mark Lutton, 20-year-old Accounting & Finance Student from Edinburgh Peter Sawkins, 55-year-old Music Teacher from Worcestershire Rowan Williams and 31-year-old Pharmacy Dispenser from London Sura Selvarajah.

The series kicks off with Cake Week, and in their first Signature challenge the bakers get the opportunity to put their twist on the classic Battenberg. Next under the gingham cloth await the ingredients for the Technical challenge and one of Paul's favourites: turning out a fruit sponge.

Finally, the bakers pay tribute to their heroes in the Showstopper challenge, giving them a chance to express their creativity and an opportunity for the judges to see what inspires this year's bakers.

Three challenges. Three chances to win Star Baker. Three chances to avoid leaving the tent...

Hosted by Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas, The Great British Bake Off airs at 8PM on Tuesday nights on Channel 4.