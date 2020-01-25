The Masked Singer UK returns to ITV this weekend with its fourth episode.

The Masked Singer is the wacky new singing show that asks - who is behind the mask?

A line up of familiar faces compete to put on the best musical performance, all while dressed head to toe in elaborate costumes with their identities hidden on and off stage and their voices disguised in interviews.

Joel Dommett hosts The Masked Singer with Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and - for this week only, Donny Osmond - making up a super-star panel.

As each celebrity contestant sings, the panel and the studio audience, are left guessing who’s behind the mask as the celebrity singers try to throw them off the scent.

At the end of the show, one more celebrity’s true identity is revealed as they are unmasked on stage.

This weekend all eight of the remaining celebrities will perform together for the first time.

They are Duck, Daisy, Octopus, Hedgehog, Monster, Fox, Unicorn and Queen Bee.

It'll be each of the acts third performances overall as they sing once more in a bid to keep their mask on.

But after the studio audience vote for their favourite and two more face the sing-off, one will be eliminated and have to reveal who they really are.

See which of the eight has their identity unveiled tonight at 7PM on ITV.

So far four celebrities have been eliminated and had their identities revealed.

Last week's episode (18 January) saw former England footballer Teddy Sheringham leave the competition as it was revealed he was Tree.

The week before (January 11) saw the identity of Chameleon revealed as Justin Hawkins from The Darkness.

The first episode (Saturday 4 January) saw Patsy Palmer unveiled as Butterfly while episode 2 (Sunday 5 January) featured Alan Johnson as Pharoah leaving the competition.