See The Voice UK 2020 first blind auditions on ITV

Here are all the pictures from the first round of blind auditions on The Voice 2020 UK this weekend.

Saturday evening sees Week 1 of series nine of The Voice UK which starts on ITV from 8:30PM.

Olly Murs, Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones are all back from last year sitting in the famous spinning red chairs together with newbie Meghan Trainor.

Each coach needs 10 acts for the next stages - the battle rounds - and will be seen fighting over the best acts.

Those hoping to get a spin in Saturday night's show include Cameo Williams, Shezar, Francisco Iannuzzi and Trinity-Leigh Cooper.

We also meet Adam Howarth, Lara George and Brooke Scullion.

Plus, there's trio So Diva - made up of Jenny, Tania and Danni - who will be hoping their harmonies can win over at least one of the coaches.

As always, the coaches will have their backs to the stage so can only base their decision to pick an act on the voice.

Each of the contestants who step out on stage must hold their nerve as they perform in the hope of seeing at least one chair spins round.

But if no coaches turn then the contestant leaves the stage immediately as the coaches remain with their backs to the stage, never seeing who performed.

Meanwhile, Saturday's opening episode will also feature a special group performance from the coaches as they sing a cover of Kiki Dee’s I Got The Music In Me.

After the auditions comes the Battles where the Coaches reduce their teams by half but, with the opportunity to steal one act each from another coach, they will take six through per team to the Knockouts.

Make it through the Knockouts and singers will earn a place in the live shows where the public will ultimately crown the winner of The Voice 2020.

The Voice UK 2020 starts at 8:30PM on Saturday January 4 on ITV.