Here's your very first look at The Greatest Dancer 2020 which returns with series 2 on Saturday.

Series 2 of The Greatest Dancer begins on Saturday, January 4 at 7PM on BBC One.

Former Strictly Come Dancing champion and former judge Alesha Dixon and Diversity’s Jordan Banjo host the series, which contains dramatic auditions, outstanding talent and jaw-dropping surprises as dancers give the performance of their lives every Saturday night in The Greatest Dancer.

The brand-new dance talent show will see dancers of any age and dance style competing to win a cash prize of £50,000 and a chance to perform on 2020's series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Leading the charge to discover The Greatest Dancer are a line up of four superstar Dance Captains.

Returning from series 2 are multi-platinum-selling singer Cheryl; Broadway and Glee star Matthew Morrison; and Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse.

Joining them for the 2020 season is new dance captain Todrick, a choreographer, actor, dancer, singer, songwriter and director.

In the Greatest Dancer audition, acts will perform in front of a giant two way mirror, unable to see the audience who can see through and watch them from the other side.

The crowd watching on has the power to decide the contestants' fate: If they are impressed by the audition, they will vote to open the mirror, if 75 percent of the audience vote YES, the mirror will open and the dancer will make it through to the next stage of the competition, the callbacks.

In the first weekend, we see auditions including Harrison, Giovanni, Soar Kids, Waack This Way, Ross & Travis, Lily & Joseph, Miss J and Patrick & Laura.

The Greatest Dancer launches tonight on Saturday, January 4 at 7PM on BBC One and will be available on iPlayer shortly after.