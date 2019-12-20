Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Christmas: First look at this year's special

Here's a first look at Strictly Come Dancing 2019's Christmas special dances.

Six former Strictly contestants return for the annual festive special next week.

2019's Strictly Come Dancing special will air on Christmas Day (Wednesday, December 25) at 4:40PM on BBC One.

This year the leading ladies are Debbie McGee, Chizzy Akudolu and Gemma Atkinson and the gentlemen returning to the ballroom are Joe Sugg, Mark Wright and Richard Arnold.

Here are the professional pairings and dances you can expect to see...

Richard Arnold dancing the Foxtrot with Luba Mushtuk to You’re A Mean One, Mr Grinch

Mark Wright dancing the Salsa with Janette Manrara to Christmas Wrapping

Joe Sugg dancing Street Commercial with Dianne Buswell to Sleigh Ride

Gemma Atkinson dancing the Jive with Gorka Márquez to I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus

Chizzy Adukolu dancing the Cha Cha with Graziano Di Prima to Get The Party Started

Debbie McGee dancing the quickstep with Kevin Clifton to Jingle Bells

Hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, the show wouldn’t be complete without the festive foursome on the judging panel.

Head Judge Shirley Ballas returns joining Motsi Mabuse on her first Christmas special alongside fellow judges, Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood.

Plus, there will be a special group routine and a music performance from Liam Payne singing his new Christmas song.

Find out who will be crowned Christmas champions 2019 on Christmas Day on BBC One.

The brand new series of Strictly will return as usual next autumn.