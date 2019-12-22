Here's your full look at the Dancing On Ice 2020 celebrities on the new series.

The greatest show on ice is back, as Dancing on Ice returns to ITV for a brand new series on Sunday nights.

Twelve celebrity skaters will be taking to the ice in a blaze of glory as each week they go head to head in a bid to become champions of the ice.

The competing celebrities on the Dancing On Ice 2020 line up include TV presenter and former I'm A Celebrity winner Joe Swash; 2019 Love Island contestant Maura Higgins; Steps isnger Ian 'H' Watkins; TV personality and chat show legend Trisha Goddard and American actress model, and TV personality Caprice.

Joining them are Diversity dancer Perri Kiely; Corrie actor Lisa George; footballer Kevin Kilbane, ITV newsreader Lucrezia Millarini; Paralympic sprinter Libby Clegg and TV magician Ben Hanlin.

Meanwhile TV entertainer Michael Barrymore was due to take part but has been replaced by TV presenter Radzi Chinyanganya due to injury.

Once again the celebrities will be paired with professional partners, and their quest for success will be overseen by skating legends Torvill and Dean, who head up the judging panel.

They'll be joined by Ashley Banjo and new judge for 2020, John Barrowman.

Former Dancing On Ice contestant John said: “I am so excited to be returning to the Dancing On Ice family. This is a thrilling adventure for me and I hope to bring a Fresh, Fun and Fab-u-lous angle to the judging panel.”

The celebs will be split into two groups for their first performances, with six couples performing each Sunday night.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will present the show live every week, as one celebrity heads home after a combination of viewer votes and scores from the judging panel.

Last year saw the show make a celebrated return, with James Jordan and his professional partner Alexandra Schauman lifting the ice trophy. Who will be crowned the Dancing On Ice champion of 2020?

Dancing On Ice will begin in December on ITV with a special one-off launch show airing tonight 22 at 7PM.

The main series of Dancing On Ice will then begin on TV in January on ITV, starting on Sunday January 5 at 6PM as the celebrities skate live for the first time.