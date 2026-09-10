First Look At The Strictly Come Dancing Class Of 2026

The countdown to the ballroom is officially on, with Strictly Come Dancing returning to our Saturday nights this autumn.
Strictly’s brand new series begins on Saturday 19 September at 7.25pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, kicking off a new series that will run every weekend through to Christmas.
This year also brings a major change as Emma Willis and Johannes Radebe join Josh Widdicombe to form Strictly’s first-ever trio of presenters, taking charge as a new group of celebrities begins the race for the Glitterball Trophy.
Ahead of the first performance, the class of 2026 have got glam for a brand new photoshoot – check them out below!
Lacey Turner
EastEnders star
Dani Dyer
Love Island star
Delta Goodrem
Singer
Shaun Wright-Phillips
Former footballer
Melanie Walters
Gavin & Stacey favourite
Dame Sarah Storey
Sports star
Will Best
TV Presenter
Chris Appleton
Hairdresser to the stars
Cach Mercer
Another Love Island star
Jaime Winstone
Actress
Graeme Hall
Dog Trainer
Lawrence Robb
Emmerdale actor Lawrence Robb
Bethany Antonia
Actress
John Nellis
YouTuber
Tabby Stoecker
Sports star
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC iPlayer and BBC One on Saturday 19 September from 7:25PM