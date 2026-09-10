First Look At The Strictly Come Dancing Class Of 2026

The countdown to the ballroom is officially on, with Strictly Come Dancing returning to our Saturday nights this autumn.

Strictly’s brand new series begins on Saturday 19 September at 7.25pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, kicking off a new series that will run every weekend through to Christmas.

This year also brings a major change as Emma Willis and Johannes Radebe join Josh Widdicombe to form Strictly’s first-ever trio of presenters, taking charge as a new group of celebrities begins the race for the Glitterball Trophy.

Ahead of the first performance, the class of 2026 have got glam for a brand new photoshoot – check them out below!

Lacey Turner

EastEnders star

Lacey Turner. Credit:BBC/Ray Burmiston/BBC Creative

Dani Dyer

Love Island star

Dani Dyer. Credit:BBC/Ray Burmiston/BBC Creative

Delta Goodrem

Singer

Delta Goodrem. Credit:BBC/Ray Burmiston/BBC Creative

Shaun Wright-Phillips

Former footballer

Shaun Wright-Phillips. Credit:BBC/Ray Burmiston/BBC Creative

Melanie Walters

Gavin & Stacey favourite

Melanie Walters. Credit:BBC/Ray Burmiston/BBC Creative

Dame Sarah Storey

Sports star

Dame Sarah Storey. Credit:BBC/Ray Burmiston/BBC Creative

Will Best

TV Presenter

Will Best. Credit:BBC/Ray Burmiston/BBC Creative

Chris Appleton

Hairdresser to the stars

Chris Appleton. Credit:BBC/Ray Burmiston/BBC Creative

Cach Mercer

Another Love Island star

Cach Mercer. Credit:BBC/Ray Burmiston/BBC Creative

Jaime Winstone

Actress

Jaime Winstone. Credit:BBC/Ray Burmiston/BBC Creative

Graeme Hall

Dog Trainer

Graeme Hall. Credit:BBC/Ray Burmiston/BBC Creative

Lawrence Robb

Emmerdale actor Lawrence Robb

Lawrence Robb. Credit:BBC/Ray Burmiston/BBC Creative

Bethany Antonia

Actress

Bethany Antonia. Credit:BBC/Ray Burmiston/BBC Creative

John Nellis

YouTuber

John Nellis. Credit:BBC/Ray Burmiston/BBC Creative

Tabby Stoecker

Sports star

Tabby Stoecker. Credit:BBC/Ray Burmiston/BBC Creative

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC iPlayer and BBC One on Saturday 19 September from 7:25PM