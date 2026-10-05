First Look At New Welsh Crime Drama The Last Detectives

We’ve got our first look at a new BBC crime drama set against the Welsh coast, with a team of detectives facing a string of mysteries around Tenby.

The six-part series has also undergone a change since it was first announced, with a new title replacing its original name.

Credit: BBC/Quay Street Productions

Credit: BBC/Quay Street Productions

The Last Detectives, previously known as Old Town Murders, stars Mark Lewis Jones as DI Glyn Walsh and Steffan Rhodri as DS Sion Dearden.

The pair are investigative partners whose close understanding of each other becomes important as increasingly complex cases begin to unfold.

Bethan-Mary James joins them as DC Remy Jones, with Jordan Davies playing DC Neil Miller.

Credit: BBC/Quay Street Productions

Julie Graham takes on the role of forensic biologist Pamela Thomas, while Catherine Ayers is also among the cast announced for the series.

Each case will play out across two episodes, meaning we’ll follow several different investigations throughout the six-part run.

Credit: BBC/Quay Street Productions

Away from solving cases, the drama will explore Glyn and Sion finding a new beginning after circumstances unexpectedly bring them together later in life.

Filming took place in Tenby and Cardiff, as well as locations along the South Wales coastline.

The Last Detectives is coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with an exact release date still to be announced.