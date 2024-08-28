First look at new series of Waterloo Road with Jason Manford

Waterloo Road fans, mark your calendars! The hit school drama is set to return with a brand new series on Tuesday, 10 September.

All eight episodes will drop on BBC iPlayer from 6am, while the first episode will air on BBC One at 9pm.

This new series promises to shake things up with comedian Jason Manford joining the cast as the new headteacher, Steve Savage.

Described as a charismatic charmer, Steve isn’t afraid to roll up his sleeves to get the results he wants, and he’s sure to make waves at the school.

This will be the fourth series since Waterloo Road’s big comeback in 2023, and it’s set to be a game-changer.

With a new academy status, a fresh school building, and a new head at the helm, there’s a lot for the students and teachers to adjust to.

But just when they start to find their feet, a chain of unfortunate events and one bad decision set off chaos and tragedy that will affect everyone.

Joining Jason Manford are some exciting new faces.

Saira Choudhry plays Nisha Chandra, a maths teacher with a lot of charisma and a habit of bending the rules.

Olly Rhodes stars as Billy Savage, the new headteacher’s son, whose intelligence and charm quickly capture the attention of both students and staff.

Nathan Wood joins as Boz Osbourne, a street-smart loudmouth with a rough past who forms a surprising friendship with one of the school’s troublemakers.

Matthew Khan appears as Jared Jones, a smart, charismatic student who also happens to be quite the ladies’ man.

Danny Murphy plays Luca Smith, a bright new pupil who is deaf and has a strong sense of self, unafraid to bend the rules when it suits him.

Sonya Nisa and Miya Ocego join as Aleena Quereshi and Lois Taylor-Brown, two fiercely loyal friends who always have each other’s backs, no matter what.

Several familiar faces are back this series.

Adam Thomas reprises his role as Donte Charles, while Kym Marsh returns as Nicky Walters, and Neil Fitzmaurice is back as Neil Guthrie.

Rachel Leskovac returns as Coral Walker, and James Baxter is back as Joe Casey, among others.

The student cast is also packed with returning stars: Aabay Noor Ali as Mollie “Mog” Richardson, Alicia Forde as Kelly-Jo Rafferty, Chiamaka (ChiChi) Ulebor as Shola Aku, Francesco Piacentini-Smith as Dean Weever, Hattie Dynevor as Libby Guthrie, Liam Scholes as Noel McManus, Lucy Eleanor Begg as Caz Williams, Maisey Robinson as Portia Weever, Noah Valentine as Preston Walters, Summer Violet Bird as Tonya Walters, Thapelo Ray as Dwayne Jackson, Tillie Amartey as Stacey “Stace” Neville, and Zak Sutcliffe as “Schuey” Weever.

The series has already been renewed for two more runs, meaning fresh episodes of Waterloo Road will air on the BBC until at least 2026.

Waterloo Road is back – and it looks better than ever.