First Look At Keeley Hawes And Freddie Highmore In The Assassin Series Two

A hit Prime Video thriller is returning for a second series next month, and we’ve finally got our first look at what’s coming.

The Assassin returns on 6 November 2026, with Keeley Hawes and Freddie Highmore back as Julie and Edward.

All six episodes will be released together on Prime Video in the UK and Ireland, so we won’t have to wait each week to find out what happens next.

The official trailer has arrived, teasing another dangerous adventure for a mother and son who can never seem to stay out of trouble.

This time, Edward is hoping to enjoy his dream honeymoon with Kayla, played by Shalom Brune-Franklin.

Unfortunately, those plans don’t last long when a mysterious new threat appears, forcing him to team up with his mother once again.

Julie, who has a dangerous past as a professional hitwoman, finds herself drawn back into the criminal world alongside her son.

The new series takes them to Spain, where they’ll face powerful enemies while trying to repair their already difficult relationship.

The returning cast also includes Devon Terrell, while Natalia Tena and Arnaud Binard are among the new faces joining the show.

Jacqueline Boatswain and Boris Van Severen have also been confirmed for the second series.

Created by Harry and Jack Williams, the six-part thriller was filmed in Malta.