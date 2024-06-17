First look at Anne-Marie Duff and cast in series two of Suspect

Advertisements

First look images have been released for the highly anticipated second series of Suspect.

This eight-part drama from Eagle Eye Drama is set to hit Channel 4 in the UK this summer, available for streaming and live viewing. For fans in the US and Canada, you can catch it on BritBox International this fall.

The new season continues right where the first one left off.

Dr Susannah Newman, played by Anne-Marie Duff, is still on a quest to uncover the truth about her daughter’s tragic death.

This time, she faces a chilling new twist.

A mysterious client, Jon, portrayed by Dominic Cooper, makes a disturbing confession under hypnosis.

This revelation forces Susannah to embark on a dangerous mission to save a life in a way she couldn’t with her own daughter.

Also joining the cast for the second series are Ben Miller as Detective Superintendent Richard Groves, Tamsin Greig as Natasha Groves, Vinette Robinson as Louisa McAdams, Eddie Marsan as Alistair Underwood, Celine Buckens as Sapphire, Nicholas Pinnock as Joseph Buckley, and Gina McKee as Kate.