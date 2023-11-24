Jennifer Saunders panto tickets at London Palladium

Here’s how to get tickets to see Jennifer Saunders in panto in London this Christmas.

Jennifer Saunders will star in Peter Pan at the London Palladium with tickets available now here! The festive show runs from Saturday, 9 December 2023 until Sunday, 14 January 2024.

London Palladium panto booking info & tickets »

This year’s rendition of the classic tale is set to captivate audiences with its all-star cast and spectacular production.

Leading the cast is Jennifer Saunders, the beloved star from ‘Absolutely Fabulous’. Excited about her first panto appearance at the Palladium, Saunders expressed her enthusiasm: “I could not be more delighted to be doing my first panto ever at the Palladium.

“I am a huge fan of panto and The Palladium always delivers. I wouldn’t want to be in Peter Pan’s tiny soft shoes let me tell you, because I am going to give Hook my all!”

Joining Saunders are a host of renowned talents including recent Taskmaster contestant Julian Clary, Rob Madge, Paul Zerdin, Nigel Havers and Gary Wilmot.

The London Palladium pantomime is returning for its eighth season and is celebrated for being the most extravagant production in the West End. Audiences can expect fabulous sets and costumes, breathtaking special effects, and all the magic and spectacle synonymous with the UK’s biggest panto.

The production is directed by Michael Harrison, with Mark Walters handling set design and Hugh Durrant overseeing costume design. Choreography is by Karen Bruce, lighting by Ben Cracknell, and sound by Gareth Owen. The show’s musical backdrop is composed and orchestrated by Gary Hind, adding to the enchanting experience.

Peter Pan at the London Palladium promises to be a dazzling experience for all ages, merging timeless storytelling with modern theatrical magic. For those eager to immerse themselves in this festive spectacle, tickets are available now for the limited season from 9 December 2023 to 14 January 2024.