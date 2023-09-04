Paul Merton Dick Whittington panto tickets at Richmond Theatre

TV star and comedian Paul Merton will appear in Dick Whittington at London’s Richmond Theatre this festive season.

The Christmas pantomime runs from 9 December 2023 until 7 January 2024 – you can book tickets online now here.

Paul Merton will be stepping out from behind the iconic Have I Got News For You desk and donning the Panto Dame’s heels as he steps into the role of Sarah the Cook.

Book The Pantomime Adventures of Dick Whittington at Richmond Theatre »

Join Dick Whittington as he seeks fame, fortune, and happiness journeying to become Lord Mayor. Can he outwit the evil rodent King Rat and free the city from his team of revolting rodents? Find out in the ultimate magical pantomime adventure! Packed with all the traditional pantomime ingredients Richmond audiences know to expect, don’t miss the action-packed pantomime that promises to be full of laugh-out-loud comedy, stunning scenery, beautiful costumes and plenty of boos and hisses.

Paul said: “I’m thrilled to be appearing at Richmond Theatre as Sarah the Cook, portraying the most beautiful woman you have ever seen.”

Steve Joyce, Theatre Manager of Richmond Theatre, said: “We are really pleased to welcome the talented Paul Merton to our beautiful Matcham Theatre. We are confident that Richmond audiences will love what he brings to the show, and we can’t wait to see what he ‘cooks up'”

Michael Harrison of panto producers Crossroads Pantomimes, added: “I’m delighted to be announcing such a talented comedian as the lead in our Richmond Theatre pantomime. Paul was last in panto for us back in 2018 and was an absolute hit with audiences and I know that he’s going to bring a brilliant and extremely funny Sarah The Cook to our production of Dick Whittington this year.”