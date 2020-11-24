Taylor Swift is to release an intimate concert film to Disney+ this week.

Together with Taylor, the movie will also feature Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff and a gauest Appearance by Justin Vernon (Bon Iver) as they reveal the stories and secrets behind very song from the Number 1 album.

Taylor Swift's folklore: the long pond studio sessions will be released on Wednesday 25 November at 8AM UK time.

You can watch a first trailer below...

A teaser for the concert film reads: "Taylor Swift, Aaron Dessner (The National), Jack Antonoff (Bleachers) and Justin Vernon (Bon Iver) created an album that crossed genres -- a musical journey that allows us to cry and laugh, and during these trying times, makes us feel like we’re not quite so alone.

"They recorded “folklore” thousands of miles apart from each other and had never been in the same room together... until now

"folklore: the long pond studio sessions was filmed in upstate New York in September 2020 and will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday, 25th November, at 8:01AM GMT.

"Taylor, accompanied by co-producers Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff along with a guest appearance by Justin Vernon (Bon Iver), performs each song in order of her critically adored, five star album, folklore and for the very first time, reveals the stories and secrets behind all 17 songs."