The Mandalorian recap season 1 ahead of season 2 coming to Disney+

Recap season 1 of The Mandalorian ahead of its return to Disney+ this Friday.

The Star Wars spin-off, created by Jon Favreau, made its debut in 2019 and now a second outing on its way.

Season 2 of The Mandalorian will begin dropping weekly episodes on Friday, October 30.

Before then, the cast has got together for a recap of the first season to bring you up to speed before the new episodes drop.

Eight new episodes will be available to watch weekly via Disney+ UK here, where season one is currently available to watch in full.

In the second season, The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin / The Mandalorian who appears alongside The Child (aka Baby Yoda).

Joining for series 2 are Michael Biehn as a bounty hunter, Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze and Timothy Olyphant as Cobb Vanth.

Making up the returning cast are Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Werner Herzog as "The Client", Omid Abtahi as Dr. Pershing, Nick Nolte as the voice of Kuiil, Taika Waititi as the voice of IG-11, Gina Carano as Cara Dune, Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto and Jake Cannavale as Toro Calican.

Picture: Disney