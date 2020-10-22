Sneakerella: New musical film coming to Disney+ in 2021

Disney+ has announced a brand new original musical movie will be debuting in 2021.

Sneakerella is described as "a pop/hip-hop musical [that] leaves a sneaker culture imprint on the Cinderella fairy tale".

Up and coming stars Chosen Jacobs (It) and Lexi Underwood (Little Fires Everywhere) will star alongside four-time NBA Champion John Salley in the new Disney+ original movie which is now in production.

A synopsis of the film shares: "Set in the avant-garde street-sneaker subculture of New York City, Sneakerella introduces El (Jacobs), an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens who works as a stock boy in the shoe store that once belonged to his late mother. El hides his artistic talent from his overburdened stepfather and two mean-spirited stepbrothers who constantly stomp on any opportunity that comes his way.

"When El meets Kira King (Underwood), the fiercely independent daughter of legendary basketball star and sneaker tycoon Darius King (Salley), sparks fly as the two bond over their mutual affinity for sneakers.

"With a little nudge from his best friend and a sprinkle of Fairy Godfather magic, El finds the courage to use his talent to pursue his dream of becoming a 'legit' sneaker designer in the industry."

Further casting includes Devyn Nekoda (Backstage) as El's best friend Sami; Juan Chioran (Cheetah Girls) as El's friendly neighbour Gustavo; Robyn Alomar (Utopia Falls) as Kira's sister Liv; Bryan Terrell Clark (Hamilton! on Broadway) as El's stepfather Trey; Kolton Stewart (Locke & Key) and Hayward Leach (Dare and Truth) as El's stepbrothers Zelly and Stacy, respectively.

The film has been written by Tamara Chestna (After) and George Gore II (My Wife and Kids) & Mindy Stern (The Baxters), with choreography from duo Emilio Dosal and Ebony Williams (In the Heights).

Lauren Kisilevsky, vice president, Original Movies, Disney Channel, said: "Sneakerella brings a vibrant, modern approach to a beloved story by suggesting that magic is the result of hard work and determination and exists within each of us.

"Liz Allen's unique vision, Lexi and Chosen's amazing chemistry, the incredible music and the gravity-defying choreography, will bring this movie to life and inspire audiences of all ages."

