Disney+ has unveiled its new GroupWatch feature which allows co-viewing between friends and family.

GroupWatch allows for up to seven people to watch together in a synced playback experience available across web, mobile, connected TV devices and Smart TVs, and share reactions in real time.

You can launch the experience through the GroupWatch icon found on the Details page of series and movies from the extensive library on Disney+.

They will then be given a link to invite up to six other people to watch with them (Disney+ subscription required). Invitations must originate from mobile or web, but you can then watch from your connected TV device or Smart TV.

Each person watching has the ability to pause for a bathroom break, play, rewind to watch a favourite scene again, or fast forward, for the whole group.

You can also react in real time with six different emojis: “like”, “funny”, “sad”, “angry”, “scared” and “surprised” through the Disney+ app.

Jerrell Jimerson, SVP, Product, Disney+: “Storytelling comes alive when you’re able to share and enjoy it with others, and in this moment when many are still apart from their friends and family, GroupWatch offers a way to safely connect virtually by co-viewing your favourite Disney+ stories with your favourite people from the comfort of your living room."