Disney+ has announced a brand new TV series based on the 1980s film Willow.

The magical world of George Lucas' epic fantasy adventure set in an age of swords, sorcery, myths and monsters, will be returning in a Disney+ series slated to begin production in 2021.

The series will be Lucasfilm’s first venture into non-Star Wars storytelling since 2015 and takes place years after the events of the original Willow film.

It introduces all-new characters to the enchanted realm of fairy queens and two-headed Eborsisk monsters, and welcomes back its namesake hero, Willow Ufgood, performed once again by the unmatchable Warwick Davis.

Davis said: "So many fans have asked me over the years if Willow will make a return, and now I’m thrilled to tell them that he will indeed.

"Many have told me they grew up with Willow and that the film has influenced how they view heroism in our own world. If Willow Ufgood can represent the heroic potential in all of us, then he is a character I am extremely honored to reprise."

Jon M. Chu (In The Heights, Crazy Rich Asians) is set to direct the pilot, and will serve as executive producer along with showrunners Jonathan Kasdan (Solo) and Wendy Mericle (Arrow). Jonathan Kasdan wrote the pilot.

Ron Howard, director of the original Willow film, returns as executive producer on the series with Bob Dolman, writer of the original film, serving as consulting producer.

Chu said: "Growing up in the ’80s, ‘Willow’ has had a profound effect on me. The story of the bravest heroes in the least likely places allowed me, an Asian-American kid growing up in a Chinese restaurant looking to go to Hollywood, to believe in the power of our own will, determination and of course, inner magic.

"So the fact that I get to work with my heroes from [Lucasfilm president] Kathleen Kennedy to Ron Howard is bigger than a dream come-true. It’s a bucket-list moment for me.

"Jon Kasdan and Wendy Mericle have added such groundbreaking new characters and delightful surprises to this timeless story that I can’t wait for the world to come along on this epic journey with us."

Howard added: "It’s creatively exciting to not only revisit the world and characters first conceived by George Lucas, Bob Dolman and myself but to see it take flight in such fresh, fun and cinematic ways through the imagination of Jon Kasdan and Team Willow.

"This isn’t a nostalgic throw-back, it’s a creative lean-forward and it’s a blast to be a part of it all."

The production plans to return to the dramatic and enchanted landscapes of Wales, where much of the original film was shot.

