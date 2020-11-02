New on Disney+ this November: Noelle, The Simpsons, The Mandalorian and more

Here's a run down of what's coming to Disney+ this November with new movies and shows to stream.

From hit films and original documentary series to Disney Channel classics, here are some of the new additions to Disney+ in November.

Noelle - November 27

In Disney+ holiday comedy Noelle, Kris Kringle’s daughter is full of Christmas spirit and holiday fun, but wishes she could do something “important” like her beloved brother Nick, who will take over from their father this Christmas. When Nick is about to crumble like a gingerbread cookie from all the pressure, Noelle (Anna Kendrick) suggests he take a break and get away... but when he doesn’t return, Noelle must find her brother and bring him back in time to save Christmas.

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special - November 17

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day, a holiday first introduced in the 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special.

The new LEGO special is the first to debut on Disney+ and will continue the rich legacy of collaboration between Lucasfilm and LEGO—playful adventures told in the endearingly irreverent way that only LEGO Star Wars co-branded content can.

The Simpsons - Season 31 - November 6

Everyone’s favourite family is back for the 31st season of the longest running scripted primetime show in television history, The Simpsons. Tune in for an all-star lineup of guests including Billy Porter, Jane Goodall, Jason Momoa, Cate Blanchett, and Kevin Feige, special musical performances from the likes of Weezer and John Legend, and fan-favourite episodes “Thanksgiving of Horror” and “Treehouse of Horror XXX”

Marvel 616 - November 20

This documentary series explores the connections between the Marvel Universe and the world just outside your front door; uncover the intersections of storytelling, pop culture, and fandom. Through the lens of different filmmakers, each documentary dives into the deeper context that made the Marvel Universe. Collectively, these creatively unique films weave together a tapestry detailing how Marvel has continued to influence our lives.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D - Season 7 - from November 13

The final series of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D is in reach. Exclusively on Disney+, the series lands on 13 November and dives straight into the final mission... Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1932 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world.

The Mandalorian - New episodes every Friday

Tune into a new episode of The Mandalorian every Friday of November. Join the Mandalorian and the Child as they continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

The Mandalorian

November 6

Disney Junior Fancy Nancy: Fancy It Yourself

The Simpsons S31

November 13

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D (S7)

Inside Pixar (Shorts)

November 20

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

Lego Star Wars Holiday Special

Marvel's 616

The Real Right Stuff

Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse

November 27

Far From Home: The Adventures of Yellow Dog

Party Animals (S1)

Noelle

