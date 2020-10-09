Disney & Pixar's Soul to debut on Disney+ on Christmas Day

Disney & Pixar's Soul is to debut on the Disney+ streaming service on December 25.

The all-new original feature from Pixar Animation Studios will debut exclusively on Disney+ this Christmas day.

Advertisements

Soul comes from visionary filmmaker Pete Docter, the Academy Award®-winning director behind Inside Out and Up, and co-director/writer Kemp Powers, playwright and screenwriter of One Night in Miami.

It stars the voice talents of Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Ahmir Questlove Thompson, Angela Bassett and Daveed Diggs and features original jazz music by globally renowned musician Jon Batiste and a score composed by Oscar® winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (The Social Network).

Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company said: "We are thrilled to share Pixar’s spectacular and moving Soul with audiences direct to Disney+ in December.

"A new original Pixar film is always a special occasion, and this truly heartwarming and humorous story about human connection and finding one’s place in the world will be a treat for families to enjoy together this holiday season."

Docter, director of Soul and Chief Creative Officer of Pixar Animation Studios, added: "The world can be an exhausting and frustrating place – but it’s also full of unexpected joys, even in seemingly mundane things.

"Soul investigates what’s really important in our lives, a question we’re all asking these days. I hope it will bring some humor and fun to people at a time when everyone can surely use that.”

Previously scheduled for theatrical release on November 20, 2020, Soul was named an official selection of the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year along with multiple upcoming festivals including the British Film Institute’s London Film Festival this Sunday.

For now you can watch a first trailer below...