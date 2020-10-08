High School Musical: The Musical: The Series holiday special coming to Disney+

Disney has announced a holiday special from the cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

The stars of the hit Disney+ show will deliver an abundance of feel-good holiday cheer as they perform their favourite Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year's songs and share their fondest holiday memories in High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special.

Advertisements

The 45-minute special premieres on Friday, December 11 on Disney+ and will also feature a sneak peek performance from the highly anticipated second season of the popular series.

Series regulars Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders will get viewers in the holiday spirit with their renditions of holiday classics, popular hits and a medley of Hanukkah favourites.

They will also share anecdotes of memorable holidays from their childhoods, best – and most embarrassing! – presents, favourite traditions, family photos and poignant New Year's resolutions. Bassett will also debut an acoustic version of an original song which he wrote for season two of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

"The holidays remind us of the universal importance of family and loved ones," said Tim Federle, executive producer and director of the special. "The cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is its own kind of family, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to share their favourite holiday music and traditions with our viewers."

Ahead of the show's release on streaming, High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special: The Soundtrack featuring holiday songs performed by the cast in the special, will be available beginning Friday, November 20 on all major music services and streaming platforms.

Advertisements

Season one of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is currently available on Disney+.

Picture: Disney