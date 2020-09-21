WandaVision trailer: First look at new Disney+ series from Marvel Studios

The first trailer for WandaVision has been revealed, arriving on Disney+ later this year.

Marvel Studios’ captivating new series shared a first look on Sunday night during ABC’s broadcast of the 72nd Primetime Emmy® Awards.

Starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, WandaVision marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+.

The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealised suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

The series will premiere on Disney+ later in 2020 with an exact release date to be confirmed.

For now, check out the trailer above.

Alongside Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision, the cast includes Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Randall Park as Jimmy Woo and Kathryn Hahn as Agnes.

The series is expected to run for six episodes.