Here's a run down of what's coming to Disney+ this October with new movies and shows to stream.

From hit films and original documentary series to Disney Channel classics, here are some of the new additions to Disney+ in October.

The Mandalorian - October 30

The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito.

Onward - October 2

Onward is arriving on Disney+ on 2nd October, so get ready to dive into a suburban fantasy world and allow Disney and Pixar to introduce you to two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there.

The Right Stuff - October 9 (Episodes continue weekly)

What does it take to be first? Would you risk it all? How are legends made? These are all questions asked in this new National Geographic eight-episode, scripted series that follows the incredible story of America’s first astronauts.

The series is an inspirational look at what would become America’s first “reality show,” when ambitious astronauts and their families became instant celebrities in a competition of money, fame and immortality.

Clouds - October 16

Clouds is the true story of Zach Sobiech, a musically gifted 17-year old living with a rare bone cancer (osteosarcoma). The film follows Zach’s journey over the course of his senior year as he navigates the complexities of love, friendship, family and leaving behind a musical legacy.

The film stars Fin Argus as Zach Sobiech, Sabrina Carpenter as his best friend and bandmate Sammy, Madison Iseman as Zach’s girlfriend Amy, Thomas Everett Scott and Neve Campbell as his parents, Laura and Rob.

Once Upon a Snowman - October 23

Once Upon A Snowman will share what happened to Olaf within the moments after Elsa created him as she was “letting it go” and building her ice palace and tell how Olaf learned to love Summer. The film follows Olaf’s first steps as he comes to life and searches for his identity in the snowy mountains outside Arendelle.

What's new on Disney+ in October

October 2

Disney Upside-Down Magic

Onward

Penny On M.A.R.S (S3)

Primal Survivor (S3)

Weird But True! (S3)

Zenimation (Shorts)

October 9

Oil Spill of the Century

The Right Stuff

October 16

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted

Ever After: A Cinderella Story

Rio 2

Clouds

Meet The Chimps

Disney Junior The Rocketeer

October 23

The Last Secrets of the Nasca

The Big Fib

Once Upon A Snowman

October 30

The Mandalorian (S2 premiere)

Disney The Owl House

PJ Masks

