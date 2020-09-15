The Mandalorian season 2 trailer: Watch first look from new Disney+ series

Disney has dropped a first trailer for season 2 of The Mandalorian.

In season 2, The Mandalorian and the Child (or Baby Yoda) continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

Advertisements

The Mandalorian season 2 will be released on Disney+ in October 30, 2020.

Eight new episodes will be available to watch weekly via Disney+ UK here, where season one is currently available to watch in full.

For now, watch the new trailer below...

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito.

Reportedly joining for series 2 are Michael Biehn as a bounty hunter, Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze and Timothy Olyphant as Cobb Vanth.

Making up the returning cast are Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Werner Herzog as "The Client", Omid Abtahi as Dr. Pershing, Nick Nolte as the voice of Kuiil, Taika Waititi as the voice of IG-11, Gina Carano as Cara Dune, Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto and Jake Cannavale as Toro Calican.

Directors for the new season include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez.

Picture: Disney