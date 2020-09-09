Disney+ announces new Frozen short revealing the untold origins of Olaf

Disney+ has announced a brand new animated Frozen short revealing the untold origins of Olaf.

Once Upon A Snowman will share what happened to Olaf within the moments after Elsa created him as she was “letting it go” and building her ice palace and tell how Olaf learned to love Summer.

The all-new animated short debuts exclusively on Disney+ on October 23.

Disney tease: "The film follows Olaf’s first steps as he comes to life and searches for his identity in the snowy mountains outside Arendelle."

Once Upon a Snowman is directed by Trent Correy (animation supervisor, Olaf in Frozen 2) and Dan Abraham (veteran story artist who boarded Olaf’s 'When I Am Older' musical sequence in Frozen 2) and produced by Nicole Hearon (associate producer Frozen 2 and Moana) with Peter Del Vecho (producer, Frozen 2, Frozen and the upcoming Raya and the Last Dragon).

Olaf is voiced by award-winning actor Josh Gad.

Trent Correy said: “This is an idea that started to form when I was an animator on the first Frozen.

“Dan Abraham and I are so grateful and excited to have had the opportunity to direct this short, working with our incredible colleagues at Walt Disney Animation Studios.”

Director Dan Abraham. added: "Josh Gad gives one of the great animated voice performances as Olaf through the Frozen films. To have the opportunity to work with him in the recording booth was such a privilege and career highlight."