New on Disney+ this September: Mulan, Spies in Disguise and more new additions

Here's a run down of what's coming to Disney+ this September with new movies and shows to stream.

From hit films and original documentary series to Disney Channel classics, here are some of the new additions to Disney+ in September.

Mulan - September 4

Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s new live action version of Mulan, in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known.

Starting September 4, Mulan will be available with Premier Access - Disney+ subscription and single additional fee of £19.99. For more info see disneyplus.com/mulaninfo

Spies in Disguise - September 11

Super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is... not.

But when events take an unexpected turn, this unlikely duo is forced to team up for the ultimate mission that will require an almost impossible disguise – transforming Lance into the brave, fierce, majestic... pigeon. Walter and Lance suddenly have to work as a team, or the whole world is in peril.

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals - September 25

Combing the allure of royalty with the action-packed adventures of superheroes-in-training, Secret Society of Second-Born Royals features a cast led by Peyton Elizabeth Lee as Sam; Skylar Astin (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist") as James; Olivia Deeble ("Home and Away") as Roxana; Niles Fitch ("This is Us") as Tuma and Faly Rakotohavana ("Raven's Home") as Matteo.

The movie follows Sam, a rebellious teenage royal who unknowingly develops superpowers from a genetic trait attributed only to second-borns of royal lineage.

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom - September 25

Disney+‘s “Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom”, produced by National Geographic and narrated by Disney fan favorite Josh Gad, gives viewers an all-encompassing backstage pass to explore the magic behind two of the world’s most beloved animal experiences, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park and The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT.

Becoming - September 18

This insightful and uplifting new series tells the origin stories of 10 talented athletes, entertainers, and musicians including Adam Devine, Anthony Davis, Ashley Tisdale, Caleb McLaughlin, Candace Parker, Colbie Caillat, Julianne Hough, Nick Cannon, Nick Kroll, and Rob Gronkowski.

In this documentary-style series, shot in vérité, each episode centres around a visit to the celebrity’s hometown, touring important locations central to their upbringing. A supporting cast of family members, coaches, teachers, mentors and friends are interviewed, sharing rarely heard anecdotes and insights into the star’s “becoming” story.

What's new on Disney+ in September

September 4

Mulan

Big City Greens (S1)

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (S6)

Once Upon a Time (S5-7)

Trick Or Treat

Earth To Ned (S1)

September 11

Spies In Disguise

September 18

Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!

Science of Stupid (S1)

Notre Dame: Race Against the Inferno

Soy Luna (S2-3)

Violetta (S3)

Wicked Tuna (S9)

Becoming (S1)

September 25

The Call of the Wild

The Giant Robber Crab

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals

