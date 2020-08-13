Disney+ to release LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special this November

Disney+ will release the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special this festive season.

LEGO and Star Wars fans are invited to Chewbacca’s homeworld of Kashyyyk for a Wookiee-sized celebration of the galaxy’s most cheerful and magical holiday, Life Day.

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special will premiere exclusively on the Disney+ streaming service on Tuesday, 17 November.

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day, a holiday first introduced in the 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special.

The new LEGO special is the first to debut on Disney+ and will continue the rich legacy of collaboration between Lucasfilm and LEGO—playful adventures told in the endearingly irreverent way that only LEGO Star Wars cobranded content can.

A synopsis of the special shares: "Directly following the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Rey leaves her friends to prepare for Life Day as she sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force.

"At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films.

"But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit? "

Alongside the film, there will be the release of a special LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar. Available September 1, the Advent Calendar was designed in concert with the development and production of the show and features holiday themed characters from the special.

Plus, there will be the LEGO Star Wars Holiday sticker book, which lets brick fans stick instead of click.