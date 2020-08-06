Disney+ to stream documentary sharing the life of lyricist Howard Ashman

Disney+ is to release an original documentary film sharing the life story of lyricist Howard Ashman.

Howard will premiere exclusively on Disney+ this Friday, August 7, 2020.

The special film first premiered at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival and follows the captivating life story of Disney Legend and Academy Award-winning Lyricist Howard Ashman.

Directed by Don Hahn (Beauty and the Beast), Howard is the untold story of Howard Ashman, the brilliant lyricist behind Disney classics like Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid and creator of stage musicals including Little Shop of Horrors.

Howard will feature never-before-seen archival footage, personal films and photographs, as well as interviews with Howard’s friends and family.

Taking an intimate look at the Disney Legend’s life, his creative drive, and the process behind the music, Howard will take viewers from his childhood in Baltimore, to his formative years in New York, and his untimely death from AIDS.

Howard goes in-depth to explore his journey to become the lyricist behind some of the most beloved and well-known classic family films in the world.

Contributors to the film include Ashman’s longtime musical collaborator Alan Menken, who also scored the film, Bill Lauch (Ashman’s Partner), Jodi Benson (The Little Mermaid), Paige O’Hara (Beauty and the Beast), Sarah Gillespie (Ashman’s Sister), and more.

Director, Writer and Producer Don Hahn said: “You may not know his name, but you sure know Howard Ashman’s music.

"He’s one of the greatest storytellers of the twentieth century who helped to revitalize the American musical and re-energize Disney Animation. He left us a songbook that still lives on in us today, yet his personal story has never been fully told until now.”